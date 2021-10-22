Boy, 14, in custody in connection to death of Benton Harbor teen

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager is in custody in connection to the suspicious death of another teenager whose body was found in a Benton Harbor alley.

Detectives with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police caught up with the 14-year-old boy Friday while serving a warrant tied to the case. Authorities are not releasing his name because he’s a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities did not call the 14-year-old a suspect.

The development comes six days after officers discovered the body of a 17-year-old boy in an alley on Parker Avenue near Colfax Avenue in Benton Harbor. Detectives said the Benton Harbor teen discovered around 8:45 a.m. Saturday died “by suspicious means,” but they did not elaborate. The results of an autopsy on the teenager are pending.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name at the request of his family.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the BHPD tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the TIP411 app available to smartphones.