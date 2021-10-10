Bottled water offered to Benton Harbor residents amid lead risk

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 file photo, a water tower is pictured near downtown Benton Harbor, Mich. Advocacy groups are urging the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, a low-income, majority-Black city in southwestern Michigan where tests repeatedly have shown excessive lead levels. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor resident will be able to pick up free bottled water this week after high levels of lead contamination were found in the area.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Benton Harbor residents to not cook or drink with tap water. Data from the city of Benton Harbor shows the highest lead reading from sampled homes found 889 parts per billion, which is more than 59 times the state limit.

On Sunday, MDHHS announced new bottled water pick up information. The state says the distribution is part of a longer-term effort as officials work to fix the issue. Free water will be given out across the city this week:

Water delivery can be arranged by calling 211 or the Berrien County Health Department water hotline at 800.815.5485.

More information on water distribution in Benton Harbor can be found on MDHHS’ website or by calling 866.691.5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.