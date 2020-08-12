Bottle industry leaders call for cut of unredeemed deposits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders of Michigan’s beverage and bottle recycling industries say stress on the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic proves changes are needed to how Michigan’s bottle return system is funded.

Representatives from the Michigan Soft Drink Association, Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, Schupan and Sons Inc. recycling and other industry groups held a virtual news conference Wednesday to voice their support for a set of bills that would alter Michigan’s bottle deposit law, shifting 20% of unclaimed deposits collected in a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy escheats fund to beverage distributors, based on the number of containers they handled.

“It will allow us to reinvest in a system that’s been neglected for the last 40 years,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association.

Industry officials say state law currently does not require the state to reinvest in the bottle return system.

Right now, about a quarter of the escheats fund is returned to retailers to offset the cost of the bottle return program. The remaining 75% in EGLE’s fund is primarily used for environmental cleanups.

EGLE opposes the proposals, saying the funding changes would hurt statewide efforts to clean up thousands of contaminated areas. About three dozen sites in West Michigan are included in cleanup efforts during the 2020 fiscal year, according to EGLE.

“Michigan has approximately 24,000 contaminated sites, and resources to only fully address a small percentage of them. The loss of unclaimed deposit dollars will further diminish the state’s ability to protect the environment and keep Michiganders healthy.

“Uncertainty over revenue impacts in the wake of COVID-19 make for a challenging time to revisit this law and the allocations of unclaimed deposit money – both of which were initiated and approved by Michigan voters. EGLE looks forward to continued discussions on the matter,” the department stated in part.

Under Michigan House Bills 5422, 5423, 5424 and 5425, EGLE would get half of the unredeemed deposits. Of the 25% taken away from EGLE, 20% would go to beverage distributors. The remaining 5% would go to law enforcement to crack down on bottle deposit fraud.

The bills would also require EGLE to divide its escheats fund in the following ways:

The first $25 million would go to the Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund.

The next $5 million would go to the Renew Michigan fund to support local recycling programs.

Any remaining money would go to the Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund.

The bills were introduced to the Legislature in late January, before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Michigan. However, the push by the beverage distribution industry comes during an anticipated jump in money coming into the escheats fund. That’s because more people tossed their depositable containers into the trash or recycle bin during the 11 weeks bottle return areas were shut down. Even now, more bottles and cans could end up outside the return system because of customers frustrated by lines, daily limits of 250 bottles or cans per customer and closures of bottle return areas that have accepted the maximum amount of bottles and cans allowed in a day.

The state set the limits to prevent processors from being overwhelmed by recycled containers when some return areas reopened June 15.

Schupan and Sons, Inc. processes more than 75% of Michigan’s deposit containers at its facilities in Wyoming, Wixom and Kalamazoo.

Shayna Schupan-Barry said the company processed over 80 million recycled bottles and cans in the first week of reopening and that recycling rate has been “pretty consistent” since then. She said the company has been “very busy” processing 140% to 150% its normal load.

“It’s very taxing on our system. We built the infrastructure to handle the volume we knew was there. I mean, that’s a business decision. And to have that much extra volume, this is when we’re talking about needing more reinvestment. The more backup we have, the newer equipment we have, the better off we can service our customers,” she explained.

The House bills also take aim at fraud, requiring distributors to record the deposits they collect from selling returnable containers to stores, increasing fines and possible prison time against distributors who bring in containers from another state to deposit in Michigan, and by creating a bottle bill enforcement fund that will be managed by the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The bills are currently under consideration by the Ways and Means Committee.