Body of missing swimmer found in Mason Co.

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a man who went missing while swimming near Lake Michigan was found by Mason County deputies Saturday morning.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Brian Herrman, of Brighton, was recovered approximately 8 miles north from Ludington State Park where he was swimming Thursday. He was located 150 feet offshore of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township around 9 a.m.

Authorities said that around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Herrman, his wife and their two children were swept out of the mouth of the Big Sable River into the lake.

“This tragedy is an example of how dangerous currents can be on Lake Michigan,” the sheriff’s office said. “Parents and individuals are encouraged to educate themselves on the daily swim risk before venturing out into Lake Michigan.”