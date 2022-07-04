ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A Niles man who disappeared while visiting family and friends in St. Joseph has been found dead.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company located the body of Michael Grant Monday. He was found in the Morrison Channel near slip 21, not far from where he was last seen alive.

Grant, 68, was visiting loved ones at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he left to use the restroom around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and never came back.

Grant’s family and officers with the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety searched the area and his home without success. The Berrien County Dive eam joined he search Sunday, combing the Morrison Channel and St. Joseph River for Grant.

St. Joseph DPS says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine what led to Grant’s death.