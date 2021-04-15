Body of man swept from pier recovered in Lake Michigan

Rising water can be seen at Silver Beach in St. Joseph with Lake Michigan at a record high. (Feb. 10, 2020)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — The body of a southwestern Michigan man swept last month from a pier into Lake Michigan has been recovered.

Members of the Michigan State Police dive team located the body of 27-year-old Dakota Yergeau Wednesday near the south pier at Silver Beach in St. Joseph.

St. Joseph police say Yergeau and another man reportedly were on the pier in southwestern Michigan on March 28 when it was struck by a large wave. Both men were knocked into the water.

Police said one of the two was able to get back up safely on the pier and tossed a life ring to his friend still in the water. But Yergeau of St. Joseph was unable to get out.