Body of drowned man pulled from lake near Mecosta

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — On their third day of searching, Mecosta County authorities on Monday found the body of a man who drowned in Round Lake.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body of Richard Jones, 68, of Belding, shortly before noon.

Crews had been looking for Jones in the lake west of the city of Mecosta since Saturday afternoon, when he jumped off a pontoon into the water and never surfaced.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said Jones didn’t have any signs of external injury and “is believed to have succumb(ed) to an unknown event causing him to drown.”