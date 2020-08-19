Body of capsized boat’s skipper recovered from Detroit River

by: The Associated Press

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (AP) — The body of the skipper of a boat that capsized in the Detroit River has been recovered, authorities said.

The body of Robert Chiles, 52, of Grosse Ile, was found about 9 p.m. Tuesday near the site of the accident, police said.

Still missing is the Rev. Stephen Rooney, 66, a native of Ireland and pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton. He is presumed dead.

Many people were aboard the 39-foot boat when it overturned Sunday near Grosse Ile, a suburban island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Most were rescued by another boater.

