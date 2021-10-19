Body of 2nd missing woman found in Alpena area

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Police found a woman’s body in a wooded area near Alpena, the second suspicious death in recent weeks.

Residents in the northern Michigan community say they’re not accustomed to it. Taylor Allen says in a small community “it hurts.”

The body of 31-year-old Abby Hill was found Friday in Alpena Township. She was Facebook friends with Brynn Bills, who disappeared in August shortly before she would have turned 18.

Bills’ body was buried at a home in Alpena when it was found in September.

Two men are in jail in an unrelated case, including a man who owned the property where Bills’ body was discovered.