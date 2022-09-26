MICHIANA, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was found in Lake Michigan near the Michigan and Indiana border on Monday, police say.

The body was found around 12 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Michiana, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department said in a release.

Police say the body, a man in his 30s, was floating in the lake. First responders were able to recover him.

Authorities have not yet been able to identify him. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call police at 269.469.1884.