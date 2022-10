MICHIANA, Mich. (WOOD) — The body found in Lake Michigan near the Michigan and Indiana state border has been identified as Jason A. Ryno, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department said in a release.

The body of the 48-year-old from Joliet, Illinois was found on Sept. 26 in the lake near the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Michiana, police say.

He was identified using his fingerprint, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department said.

Police are investigating. They say no foul play is suspected.