LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holtz of Porter Township. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Holtz’s body was found around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in LaGrange Township.

Anyone with information should call Cass County Dispatch at 1.269.445.1560, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1.800.462.9328 or online at ccso.info.