BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a body was found along White Pine Trail in Big Rapids early Friday morning.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said officers patrolling the trial found the body of an unidentified white woman near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

It’s unknown how the woman died.

BRDPS noted there is no threat to the public.

The Michigan State Police Crime Unit and Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety at 231.527.0005.