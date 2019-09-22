Boater near Ludington still missing; ID’d

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) – Authorities say crews are still searching for a man that fell overboard on Hamlin Lake Saturday near Ludington .

Deputies said two people fell overboard in a fishing boat on the lake Saturday. One woman was rescued by other boaters in the lake, but a 54-year-old man never resurfaced.

Mason County Sheriff deputies identified the missing man as 54-year-old Robert James Conklin of West Olive.

Divers and marine patrol have been searching for Conklin since roughly 1 p.m. Saturday with no results. Crews say as of Sunday morning they are still searching for the man and will continue unless lightning forces them off the water.

Deputies said at this time it appears Conklin drowned.

It is unclear at this point still how or why they fell off the boat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason County Sheriffs Office at 231.843.3475.