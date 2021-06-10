Bo Schembechler’s son says he was abused by U-M doctor

This undated file photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Matt Schembechler, son of famed University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, says he was among the student athletes sexually abused by a team doctor.

Matt Schembechler will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss “his father’s failure to protect him and other athletes.”

The late Dr. Robert Anderson is believed to have sexually abused hundreds of his patients — possibly as many as 850 — during his decades at Michigan, many of them football players or other student athletes.

Matt Schembechler and two other survivors, Daniel Kwaitkowski and Gilvanni Johnson, have scheduled a 1 p.m. Thursday virtual press conference. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

Attorneys for the men said Kwaitkowski and Johnson previously spoke to the firm WilmerHale, which was hired by the university to look into the abuse, who knew about it and when. Kwaitkowski and Johnson both reported that they told Bo Schembechler what happened to them — Kwaitkowski said Schembechler told him to “toughen up” and Johnson said Schembechler promised to do something about it but never did.

The WilmerHale report issued by that firm last month found people had reported the abuse to Schembechler and several other coaches, trainers and athletic department staff members. Still, Anderson kept his job until 2003.

Schembechler died in 2006. Anderson died in 2008.