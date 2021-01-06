Blatteroon, snollygoster on school’s list of words to revive

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Paper and pencil_42090

DETROIT (AP) — A team at Wayne State University in Detroit has released an annual list of little-used words it deems worthy of resurrection.

Anagapesis, blatteroon, snollygoster and footle are among the 10 words selected by Wayne State University’s Word Warriors.

Unlike overused words or phrases that counterparts at Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula list each year for banishment, the Word Warriors want to dust off those that have fallen over the decades into disuse.

The school says submissions come throughout the year from Detroit residents and other wordsmiths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!