Black lawmakers to sue to block Michigan redistricting maps

Protesters attend a meeting of Michigan’s new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. The attendees were not in favor of putting majority-Black neighborhoods districts in other districts, where they may have more say over Michigan’s leadership. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Current and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit have announced a pending lawsuit to block Michigan’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans.

The step comes after the new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized U.S. House and legislative maps for 2022 and beyond.

The plans are fairer politically to Democrats but have drawn criticism because they slash the number of seats where African Africans account for a majority of the voting-age population.

Commissioners say Black voters can still elect their candidates of choice without comprising at least half of the electorate.