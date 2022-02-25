Black activists, leaders weigh in on historic SCOTUS nomination

FILE – Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations, April 28, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden has already narrowed the field for his first U.S. Supreme Court pick. One potential nominee is Jackson, 51. She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school. Obama nominated her to be a federal trial court judge, and Biden elevated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Early in her career, she was also a law clerk for Breyer. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday, we saw history in the making. President Joe Biden announced his Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She’s the first Black woman to join the nation’s highest court. It’s the culmination of a longtime effort to make this a reality. And it’s a moment many have been waiting for.

Former Kalamazoo County Commissioner Stephanie Moore said she worked with organizations like Black Women’s Roundtable and Black Votes Matter to help make this happen.

“We fought for decades for diversity inclusion and equity,” Moore said. “And what better place to get it than in the highest court of the land.”

Judge Jackson has served on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since June of last year. That position was previously held by Merrick Garland, who now serves as the country’s attorney general.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 that he’s “absolutely really excited.”

“There’s gonna be someone who looks like my daughters serving as a Supreme Court Justice, and that’s really inspirational,” Gilchrist said.

For the Grand Rapids branch of the NAACP, this sends an extraordinary message.

“We can ascend to the highest level in this country,” President Cle Jackson told News 8.

Moore said it will mean a great deal to young Black girls as well.

“Empowering, uplifting, a message of ‘you can do whatever you want to do,’” Moore said. “Don’t ever let anyone hold you back from your dreams. Keep at it.”

Judge Jackson would be the first former public defender to join the nation’s highest court.

“I think it’s a really important perspective to bring to the bench,” Gilchrist said.

“That in itself suggests she understands individuals have not only been marginalized but disenfranchised,” Jackson added.

When she was elevated to the Appellate Court last June, three Republicans joined Democrats in confirming her, 53-44. There’s hope she will join this court with more bipartisan support.

“Having the bipartisan support shows that on both sides of the aisle that we’re ready,” Moore said. “That this country is ready to offer fairness equity and equality to every single person regardless of race or gender.”

“I think it sends a loud message that if they can come together on a bipartisan level, that one it suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court is actually a neutral body,” Jackson added.

Those who have worked hard for a long time for this day to come said it’s only the beginning.

“We need to make sure that we cheer and celebrate and raise other people of color in this process so we can be in rooms in spaces at tables where decisions are being made,” Moore said.