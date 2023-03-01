GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bissell Pet Foundation is encouraging people to donate pet food to their local animal shelters this month.

The Feed the Shelters campaign runs through March. Its goal is to increase food donations as shelters’ budgets are affected by inflation, longer stays for pets and more pet surrenders.

“Donating food to your local shelter makes a difference for pets in need—whether it fills bowls in the shelter or for pets in need through community food assistance programs,” Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation, said in a statement.

Bissell urged people to look at their shelter’s wish list, make a donation and post a photo or video on social media with the hashtag #FeedTheShelters and tag @CathyBissell and @BISSELLPets.