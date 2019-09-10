Bills would revamp Michigan criminal expungement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers is proposing legislation that would expand who qualifies to have criminal offenses expunged.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, and local leaders met in Kalamazoo Monday afternoon to discuss the six-bill package.

“For too long, Michigan citizens have been restricted from removing low-level crimes from their record. Our reforms remedy that issue and will affect hundreds of thousands of people,” Filler said.

The changes would allow people with up to three felonies to have them set aside as long as none are for an assaultive crime.

They also would establish an automatic expungement process for some offenses. One of the bills would allow misdemeanor marijuana convictions to be expunged.

Traffic offenses could qualify, but not cases of operating while intoxicated or crashes that cause death or serious injuries.

The plan would also shorten the eligibility period to have convictions removed from a person’s record.

The lawmakers plan to introduce the bills this week.