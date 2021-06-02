Bills nearing Whitmer exempt businesses from taxes on PPE

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Personal protective equipment in a hospital during the pandemic, 2020 (Nexstar)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan businesses with COVID-19 safety protocols could retroactively seek a refund for sales taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfecting products and plexiglass barriers under bills nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate unanimously approved the Republican-sponsored legislation Wednesday. It previously cleared the House but goes back for a final vote because changes were made.

The sponsor has said the cost of protective equipment is among the challenges businesses have faced in the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not clear if the Democratic governor will sign the tax break, which would reduce revenue by an unknown amount.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!