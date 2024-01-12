KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislation introduced in Lansing this week is meant to curb dangerous behavior before a dog attacks someone, its sponsor says.

Citing dog attacks on a Kalamazoo mail carrier and a jogger in Michigan’s Thumb region, state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, said he reintroduced the bills to be proactive.

“(Mail carriers and joggers) know … where a situation is going to become a problem and they can’t do anything about it until something happens,” McCann said.

Senate Bills 683 and 684 outline dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs as those that attack without provocation and in a menacing fashion or to threaten the safety of humans or domestic animals. If an animal is defined as such by a judge, the legislation would require owners comply with the court’s orders, which could include ensuring proper fencing, sterilization or euthanasia, among other options.

McCann said the details of his bills target dog behaviors, not specific breeds.

“We know that it’s the owner of the dog, not the breed of the dog,” McCann said. “I think what we find is as soon as we can explain that to people, they understand that I’m not coming after their pit bull, their Doberman pinscher or their German shepherd.”

There would be exceptions to the rules. They would not apply to hunting and livestock guard dogs acting as expected or dogs that attack trespassers, people who are in the act of committing a crime, people tormenting them or other animals who attacked them first.

“Dogs doing what they’re supposed to do and what we want them to do, whether it’s on the farm, or hunting or protecting your home or protecting your children,” McCann explained the exceptions. “There’s all sorts of reasonable exemptions that people have come to us with about the legislation that we took into consideration in drafting it.”

If owners of dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs fail to comply with a court order, they could face prison time, fines or community service.

“It’s very much designed to help give people the benefit of the doubt and not end up in the most extreme outcome, where an owner loses an animal and that animal has to be destroyed. It’s trying to get ahead of that,” McCann said.

After being introduced Thursday, the bills were referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Agriculture. A hearing has not been scheduled for them.