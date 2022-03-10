Bill would require concealed gun processing in emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would require county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies.

The Republican-sponsored bill is a response to what happened when the coronavirus pandemic struck. It was approved Thursday by the House largely on party lines.

Supporters say Second Amendment rights cannot be infringed even in times of emergency. Opponents say activities sometimes must be stopped to prevent the spread of disease.

The House also passed bills to reduce the penalty for not renewing a concealed pistol license, and to keep gun stores open during future emergencies.