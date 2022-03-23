BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan’s U.S. senators have introduced legislation to name a U.S. Postal Service facility in the Upper Peninsula the Cora Reynolds Anderson Post Office to honor the first woman to serve in the state House of Representatives.

The post office is at 404 US-41 North in Baraga.

Anderson was the first woman to serve in the state House and also the first Native American woman to serve in any state’s legislature. She was a member of the Ojibwa tribe.

“Cora Reynolds Anderson was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Michiganders across the Upper Peninsula – including by bolstering public health in Baraga by helping to secure the county’s first public health service,” U.S. Sen. Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, said in a statement. “Naming this post office after this prolific trailblazer – in the county she represented – will help honor her legacy as a devoted educator and legislator.”

Anderson was born in L’Anse, Michigan, in 1882. She was first elected to the House in 1925, representing Baraga, Iron, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties.

She chaired the Industrial Home for Girls Committee and served on the Committees for Agriculture, Insurance and the Northern State Normal School while in the Legislature. Her work included fighting to recognize Native American fishing rights, and combating alcoholism and the tuberculosis epidemic. In 2001, she was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame for her contributions to society.

“Cora Reynolds Anderson is such an important part of Michigan’s history. As the first woman elected to the Michigan House of Representatives – and the first Native American woman to serve in any state legislature – she paved the way for so many women, including me, to hold public office,” U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said. “Naming this post office in the county she represented after her is one special way that Michiganders can honor and remember her for generations to come.”