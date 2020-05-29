Bill would mandate deescalation training for Michigan police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new bill would require additional training for new law enforcement officers in Michigan.

Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor introduced Senate Bill 945 Thursday. The bill would add deescalation, implicit bias and mental health screening training to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification requirements.

According to a Washington Post study, more than 77 people have been fatally shot by police officers in Michigan since 2015.

Nearly 50% of the deaths were non-white individuals and close to a third of those killed were suffering from documented mental illness, a press release discussing the bill cited.

“… I also didn’t expect to be making these comments after the tragic death of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis or after a tragic and horrifying incident that happened in my own community in Washtenaw County this weekend,” Irwin said as he introduced the bill. “This is some legislation I’ve been working on for some time…”

Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, is a co-sponsor on the bill. You can hear from her coming up on News 8 at 5 p.m.