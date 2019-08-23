Bill would make kratom prescription-only

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A state senator from Battle Creek has introduced a bill that would require people to get a prescription to use kratom.

Kratom is a plant that some people use a pain reliever. It can mimic the effects of opioids and is largely unregulated.

Republican Sen. John Bizon, who is a doctor, is backing the bill that would designate it a Schedule 2 controlled substance. He says kratom is both “dangerous and addictive.”

Some users say it has helped them in place of opioids.

But Kent County has attributed five deaths to kratom use since 2018. In three of those cases, other drugs were also involved. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this year kratom was linked to at least 91 deadly overdoses nationwide. In all but seven, other drugs were also involved.

The bill was introduced to the Legislature Tuesday and referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.