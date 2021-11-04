Bill to get rid of ‘tampon tax’ signed into law

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — One of two bills that would eliminate the state sales tax on feminine hygiene products was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said she introduced bills to eliminate taxes on tampons and other similar products when she was in the Legislature and never imagined similar measures would pass, much less that she would be the governor to sign them into law.

Two West Michigan legislators who introduced the measures, Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, looked on as the governor the signed the law. Brinks said passing the bills was a matter of tax fairness and common sense.

“These bills move Michigan towards a fairer tax structure, which is a goal I think we all share regardless of which side of the aisle we sit on,” Brinks said. “I want to thank the governor her team for bringing everyone to the table in a true bipartisan fashion, in a bicameral way in order to get these bills done. Establishing parity between these products and things such as medical devices is just a common sense solution.”

When the bills are fully implemented, the sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products will be eliminated in about 90 days. The approximately $7 million in lost revenue will be reimbursed to the school aid fund from other sources as specified by the bills.