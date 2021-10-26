Bill to eliminate ‘tampon tax’ passes state Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Senate took one more step Tuesday in doing away with taxes on feminine hygiene products.

The 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products has long been the target of lawmakers, who say it is unfair to tax such items that are necessities.

Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen. Winne Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, passed 32-2 with bipartisan support. Brinks, who has been working on the issue since her time in the state House, said on the Senate floor Tuesday that passage of her bill would lead to a fairer tax structure.

“This is a common sense move that will reduce an unfair tax burden that is only placed on half of Michigan’s population for a significant portion of our lives,” she said. “With your support, these bills will move Michigan toward a fairer tax structure, no matter which side of the aisle we sit on.”

The companion House Bill 5267, introduced by Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, passed by the same margin.

The Senate bill will have to be considered by the House and both pieces of legislation will then go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is expected to sign the them. Both received “immediate effect,” which means that if signed into law, the tax could go away 90 days after her approval.