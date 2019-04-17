Michigan

Bill to create mental health hotline advances in Michigan

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 08:00 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 08:00 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to create a permanent statewide mental health hotline is advancing in Michigan.

The state House approved the bill 99-8 Tuesday and sent it to the Senate for further consideration.

The telephone referral system would be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and would refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved late last year includes $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program. The new legislation is intended as a way to expand that program statewide.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Mary Whiteford of Allegan County's Casco Township, says the hotline would help those who do not know where to turn — potentially keeping families together and saving lives.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries