Bill to allow self-serve alcohol taps passes MI House

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill that would let bar and restaurant patrons serve themselves drinks at self-serve machines.

If House Bill 5304 becomes law, bars and restaurants would give patrons a card or wristband, and then patrons could pour themselves beer, wine or mixed drinks. However, patrons could only get a total of 32 ounces, with each pour be capped at 16 ounces for beer and 12 ounces for mixed drinks and wine.

The bill’s sponsor — Rep. Rodney Wakeman, R-Saginaw Township — says this could be a gamechanger for businesses still struggling with staff shortages and could be good for breweries too.

“You could go into these special breweries, and they will have tasting rooms. Those tasting rooms will have someone there on staff to vet your age, of course, and to do the serving. This will also provide customers the ability to go up to these self-serve taps and pull a variety of different flavors of beers that they wish to have,” said Wakeman.

Right now, the only self-serve alcohol allowed in the state is if it’s brought to your table like in a pitcher, for example.

The bill is headed to the state Senate.