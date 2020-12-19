Bill cracking down on fake support animals clears Senate

LANSING, Mich (AP) — People who falsely claim a pet is an emotional support animal could be evicted from rental properties under legislation passed Friday by the state Senate.

Pet owners seeking an exception from landlords would need to present proof from a health care provider that would explain why an emotional support animal is needed.

Landlords, under the legislation, could evict a tenant for presenting false documents.

Landlords and people who need emotional support animals should know what protections are available to them, said Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican from Calhoun County.

“What we’re trying to do is just add clarity and framework to this situation, which is really becoming more and more of a problem in our state, so that everyone understands the rules and everyone’s rights are protected,” Hall said.

A pet owner and a health care provider could face criminal charges for falsifying a need to be exempt from pet restrictions. The misdemeanor carries a $500 fine for the first offense and a $1,000 fine for the second, with the possibility of up to 90 days in jail.

The legislation has no impact on service animals.

An earlier version of the legislation required a six-month relationship between a pet owner and a health care provider. But it was dropped to ensure that people who switch doctors or use telehealth during the coronavirus pandemic can still get help.

The legislation now goes back to the House and, if approved, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.