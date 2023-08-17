BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Big Rapids police are negotiating with a man after a report he pointed a gun at someone.

The scene is at the Village Green Apartments on Catherine Street north of Baldwin Street. A News 8 crew saw a large emergency response presence, including crews from Big Rapids, Mecosta County and Michigan State Police.

A large emergency response scene at Village Green Apartments in Big Rapids on Aug. 17, 2023.

Big Rapids Police Department Officer William Sell said officers were called there around 12:45 p.m. A person called 911, saying they had visited the apartment to speak with the man and he pointed a gun at them. The caller left.

Police said they heard a gunshot as they were approaching the building. Police confirmed no one was actually shot.

The man is alone in his apartment, Sell said, and they are in contact with him. Sell said an MSP team was expected to take over negotiations upon arrival.

Officers have evacuated the building as a precaution.

People are advised to avoid the area, though there was not believed to be a threat to the public.