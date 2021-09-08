Big Rapids PD: Pedestrian hurt in crash tried to bite first responders

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Big Rapids Wednesday.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. in the area of S State Street and Spring Street. A 21-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and then ran over, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said he was dragged for a short distance before he was able to get out from under the vehicle.

Authorities say when first responders tried to help him he became combative and tried to bite both the first responders and himself.

Once they were able to control him, he was brought to a hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Police believe he was under the influence of intoxicants.