Big Rapids man accused of kidnapping, raping woman

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police_1534205993332.jpg

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Big Rapids man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman has been arrested.

Last week, investigators received a report of a woman being raped by a man in Mecosta County’s Austin Township.

The woman had been taken to two different homes over a two-day period. She was held against her will, threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted, according to the Michigan State Police.  

Investigators say the man faces three felony counts, including kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

 The suspect is at the Mecosta County Jail while he is awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 