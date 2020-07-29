Big Rapids man accused of kidnapping, raping woman

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Big Rapids man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman has been arrested.

Last week, investigators received a report of a woman being raped by a man in Mecosta County’s Austin Township.

The woman had been taken to two different homes over a two-day period. She was held against her will, threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted, according to the Michigan State Police.

Investigators say the man faces three felony counts, including kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The suspect is at the Mecosta County Jail while he is awaiting arraignment.