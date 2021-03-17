‘Big jump’: Calls to helpline surge amid legal online gaming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows online gaming may be leading to a surge in gambling addiction.

Legal online gaming and sports betting went live on Jan. 22, a date that corresponds to a rise in calls to the state’s gambling helpline.

According to the state’s Gaming Disorder Program, the helpline averaged between 600 and 800 calls a month from October and December 2020. It received 1,049 calls in January and 1,312 in February. It’s a trend that has the office’s full attention.

“That’s a big jump,” Aria Lucas, the state’s Gambling Disorder Program director, said. “We have nearly doubled the call volume we had in the month of December in just these last two months. We anticipate that as time goes on, and as access continues and more people engage, there’s a great, great possibility that we’re going to receive even more calls to the helpline.”

The Gambling Disorder Program and the Michigan Gaming Control Board have several tools that you can use if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The helpline is staffed around the clock with trained counselors that can provide you with resources, including free counseling.

The state’s Disassociated Persons List has also adapted to online gaming. Now, in addition to banning oneself from the state’s nontribal casinos, you can sign up to prevent you from downloading online gaming platforms, with options to set the agreement for one or five years.