Biden to visit Detroit GM plant next week

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, on Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. When he was in the White House, Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for Biden, the city is the first stop on what will likely be a national tour to showcase the value of his agenda. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DETROIT (WLNS) — President Joe Biden will visit General Motors’ Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit on Wednesday.

The president will be discussing the new infrastructure bill, specifically the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, supply chains and union jobs. He’s also expected to talk about reducing carbon emissions through electric vehicles.

Biden last visited the Mitten state on Oct. 5 to promote the Build Back Better plan with Michigan Democrats like U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.