Biden to visit Detroit GM plant next week

DETROIT (WLNS) — President Joe Biden will visit General Motors’ Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit on Wednesday.
The president will be discussing the new infrastructure bill, specifically the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, supply chains and union jobs. He’s also expected to talk about reducing carbon emissions through electric vehicles.
Biden last visited the Mitten state on Oct. 5 to promote the Build Back Better plan with Michigan Democrats like U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.