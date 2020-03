MICHIGAN (WOOD) — Joe Biden will be making two campaign stops in Michigan on Monday.

Biden will appear in Grand Rapids sometime Monday, March 9th. A time and location has not yet been announced. New 8 is working to get those details.

A “Get Out to Vote” event will be held in Detroit at 7 p.m. Monday. A location has not been released for this event either.

