Biden OKs disaster declaration after Detroit-area flooding

Vehicles sit in floodwaters on I-94 that overwhelmed the interstate this past Friday June 25, 2021, the floodwaters have yet to subside on Monday June 28 2021 in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

(AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Michigan due to last month’s heavy rainfall that led to basement and street flooding in the Detroit area.

The announcement Thursday that Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts came a day after a regional water authority board said it was forming a committee to look at its response to the crisis.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says that the committee will lead the board’s independent investigation.

A storm dumped more than 6 inches of rain June 25-26 on the area, leaving thousands of basements and dozens of streets flooded.