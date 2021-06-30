Biden nominates 2 judges to Michigan’s federal courts

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two women who became judges in 2007 are up for a promotion to federal courts on each side of Michigan.

Oakland County Judge Shalina Kumar has been picked for U.S. District Court in eastern Michigan. Court of Appeals Judge Jane Beckering has been tapped for the same court in western Michigan.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by the White House. They require approval by the U.S. Senate.

Kumar and Beckering became judges the same way, filling vacancies through appointments by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm. They were subsequently elected by voters.

