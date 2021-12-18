Bicyclist hit, injured near Big Rapids

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist is in the hospital Friday after he was hit while riding a bike near Big Rapids.

Just before 6 p.m., deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of McKinley Road and 175th Avenue, three miles southeast of Big Rapids, on reports of a crash with injuries involving a pedestrian.

Deputies report that a 38-year-old Big Rapids man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder and was hit by a vehicle that was driving past.

The bicyclist sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Big Rapids hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was injured, the sheriff’s office said.