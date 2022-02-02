Betsy DeVos supports Michigan school choice ballot drive

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is backing a Michigan ballot drive to let students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with accounts funded by tax-free corporate and individual donations.
Critics liken the proposed scholarship funds to vouchers and say they would be unconstitutional due to a ban on public assistance for private schools. But DeVos, whose family has given $400,000 to the ballot drive, says it would give all kids access to a quality education.
The group needs about 340,000 valid signatures to send each of two initiatives to the Republican-led Legislature.
Lawmakers could enact the measures despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of identical bills.