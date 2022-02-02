Betsy DeVos supports Michigan school choice ballot drive

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a briefing at the Department of Education building in Washington on July 8, 2020. Former Education Secretary DeVos on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, backed a Michigan ballot drive to let students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with accounts funded by tax-free corporate and individual donations. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is backing a Michigan ballot drive to let students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with accounts funded by tax-free corporate and individual donations.

Critics liken the proposed scholarship funds to vouchers and say they would be unconstitutional due to a ban on public assistance for private schools. But DeVos, whose family has given $400,000 to the ballot drive, says it would give all kids access to a quality education.

The group needs about 340,000 valid signatures to send each of two initiatives to the Republican-led Legislature.

Lawmakers could enact the measures despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of identical bills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!