Betsy DeVos supports Michigan school choice ballot drive

FILE – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a briefing at the Department of Education building in Washington on July 8, 2020. Former Education Secretary DeVos on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, backed a Michigan ballot drive to let students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with accounts funded by tax-free corporate and individual donations. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is backing a Michigan ballot drive to let students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with accounts funded by tax-free corporate and individual donations.

Critics liken the proposed scholarship funds to vouchers and say they would be unconstitutional due to a ban on public assistance for private schools. But DeVos, whose family has given $400,000 to the ballot drive, says it would give all kids access to a quality education.

The group needs about 340,000 valid signatures to send each of two initiatives to the Republican-led Legislature.

Lawmakers could enact the measures despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of identical bills.