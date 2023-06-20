GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was accused of shooting and killing a woman in her backyard in Berrien County Sunday was found dead in his jail cell, according to the sheriff’s office.

David Mabry, 60, of Stevensville, was found unresponsive in his Berrien County Jail cell around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. First responders performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive him, said the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Mabry had previous medical conditions and there were no apparent signs of trauma, deputies said.

He had been at the jail for two days, after being arraigned Monday on open murder and weapons charges.

The charges stemmed from Sunday, when Michigan State Police said Mabry stopped by a home on Russell Road between Holden Road and Cleveland Avenue in Baroda Township. A 57-year-old woman and her husband were sitting on their backyard patio when police say Mabry pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot and killed her.

MSP said the couple knew Mabry. After he fled the scene, troopers searched the area and soon found and arrested him.

Michigan State Police are investigating his death and an autopsy will be performed.