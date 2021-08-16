Berrien County man hospitalized after rollover crash

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man sustained serious injuries after a rollover crash in Berrien County Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in New Buffalo Township on W. US-12 near Grand Avenue.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said a car was driving at a high rate of speed on westbound US-12 when it lost control.

The car then went off the road and hit a fire hydrant, a residence, a large rock, several trees then flipped, landing on its roof.

The driver, a 29-year-old New Buffalo man, had to be removed from the car by fire crews. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers, ages 23 and 25, were able to get out of the car on their own.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation at the sheriff’s office.