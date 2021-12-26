Berrien County crash into pole injures woman, takes out power

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a pole leaving its driver trapped and injured Saturday night. The Niles Fire Department rescued her from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life, says the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders got the call just after 8 p.m. on Saturday for a crash on South 11th Street near Bertrand Road. When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old woman trapped inside of a car that was flipped onto its roof.

After arriving, the fire department used the Jaws of Life to free her from the vehicle. An ambulance took her to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies that investigated the scene believe that the woman was driving southbound on South 11th Street when the car veered off the road to the right, where it went airborne, hit a utility pole, and rolled before coming to rest on its roof.

Police do not believe she may have been speeding, but do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Damage to the utility pole caused downed lines and a power outage to the immediate area of the crash. American Electric Power was on scene after the crash to restore power to the area.

This incident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.