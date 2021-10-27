Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office gets new drone

The new Berrien County Sheriff’s Office drone and, from left to right, Detective Sergeant Thad Chartrand, Dan Batts (Orchard Hill Landfill), Scott Wahlstrom (Lane Automotive), Sheriff Paul Bailey, Brad LeValley, Tad Webber (LeValley Chevrolet), Underhsheriff Chuck Heit and Chief Deputy Robert Boyce. (courtesy Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office has a new drone.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office recognized three local businesses — LeValley Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Lane Automotive and Orchard Hill Sanitary Landfill — who helped fund the drone, it said in a release.

The drone is an Autel EVO II Dual unmanned drone, which has a high-resolution thermal camera. It can take two pictures with both thermal and visible imagery.

It is the sheriff’s office second drone. Berrien County deputies have used the drone technology to apprehend seven people, locate missing people and collect evidence.