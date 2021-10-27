Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office gets new drone

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office has a new drone.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office recognized three local businesses — LeValley Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Lane Automotive and Orchard Hill Sanitary Landfill — who helped fund the drone, it said in a release.
The drone is an Autel EVO II Dual unmanned drone, which has a high-resolution thermal camera. It can take two pictures with both thermal and visible imagery.
It is the sheriff’s office second drone. Berrien County deputies have used the drone technology to apprehend seven people, locate missing people and collect evidence.