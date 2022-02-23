Benzie Co. man killed in fireworks explosion at memorial

CRYSTAL LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was killed and another seriously injured in a fireworks explosion on Crystal Lake in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says a small group of friends gathered on the lake around 10 p.m. Tuesday to set off some fireworks in honor of a friend who had recently died.

The man who lit the fireworks, a 28-year-old from Frankfort, died at the scene.

The other, a 27-year-old from Frankfort, suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids for more treatment.

