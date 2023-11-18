BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have taken two suspects into custody after a manager was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and a “large number” of pistols were stolen from a store in Benton Township.

The burglary happened Friday at Dunham’s Sports, located on East Napier Avenue, according to the Benton Township Police Department.

Two suspects kidnapped a Dunham’s manager at gunpoint away from the store and held the manager hostage, police say.

Then, one suspect went to Dunham’s after hours and collected two large wheeled coolers, according to the police department. The suspect placed many pistols from the display cases into the coolers and fled the store, the department says.

Afterward, police say the suspects released the manager, who called 911.

Working alongside local, state and federal partners, police say they quickly developed two suspects, and during surveillance, the two coolers were seen in the trunk of one suspect’s car. Investigators then saw the suspects carrying the coolers into a Benton Township residence, according to the police department.

BTPD says it carried out multiple search warrants in Benton Township and took the two suspects into custody.

Police say they recovered all of the stolen pistols, with the exception of one.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTPD at 269.925.1135.