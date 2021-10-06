Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Michigan

by: Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The state is urging residents of a southwestern Michigan city to use bottled water for cooking and drinking, a major shift in response to elevated levels of lead.

The state has been making free bottled water and filters available in Benton Harbor for a few weeks. But the announcement is the first time that authorities have recommended that residents reduce their use of tap water.

The state last month said it would go door-to-door to distribute filters. But in its latest statement, the state says the federal government is conducting a study to determine how effective the filters are in reducing lead in drinking water.

