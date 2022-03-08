Benton Harbor mayor to deliver State of the City

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Lead contamination in the water is sure to be the focus of the Benton Harbor’s State of the City address Tuesday.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad‘s speech begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall and is expected to last about half an hour. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

Elevated lead levels were first detected in the water in October 2018. Water filters were distributed in 2019. The state issued a warning not to use unfiltered tap water in October 2021. The effort to replace lead lines began in November. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a goal to have all of them replaced by spring 2023.

Muhammad should provide a recap of that process in his address.

