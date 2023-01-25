Benton Harbor are working to identify three people who are suspects in the death of a 74-year-old. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor police are looking for three suspects after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

On Jan. 22, Leon ‘Red’ Johnson, 74, was found dead at his home in the 800 block of La Salle Street, near the intersection of Paw Paw Avenue and East Main Street, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said.

An undated photo of Leon Johnson. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

Police on Monday said his death was suspicious. In a Wednesday update, Benton Harbor police said it was determined he was shot and killed.

Three people seen going into the home on Jan. 21 are “prime suspects,” police say. Benton Harbor DPS released photos of the suspects and is working to identify them.

Anyone with information on who they are should call the Benton Harbor police tip line at 269.927.0293 or 269.895.6948.